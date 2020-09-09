Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

LeBlond snaps winless streak

LeBlond snaps winless streak

Posted: Sep 9, 2020 10:55 PM
Updated: Sep 9, 2020 10:55 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush
Saint Joseph
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 52°
Maryville
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 52°
Savannah
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 52°
Cameron
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 53°
Fairfax
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 50°
Cold air and rain continues across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. The chance of rain will be there through the middle part of the week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories