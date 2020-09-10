Ron Live shot

Clear
Posted: Sep 10, 2020 8:23 AM
Updated: Sep 10, 2020 8:23 AM
Posted By: Ron Johnson
Saint Joseph
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 51°
Maryville
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 51°
Savannah
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 51°
Cameron
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 51°
Fairfax
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 50°
Cold air and rain continues across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. The chance of rain will be there through the middle part of the week.
