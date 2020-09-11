Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Election Results
Live at Five
Download Our App
Ag News
Coronavirus
Recipes
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Pollen Count
Sports
High School Football
Team of the Week
MWSU
NWMSU
Chiefs
Royals
National Sports
Play of the Week
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Feeding America
Graduation Wishes
Project Safe Family
Salute to Veterans
Stop on Red: Kids Ahead
Warm Winter Nights
Where to Eat
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Mike's Travels
Newsletter
The Experts
YWCA
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Careers
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Antenna TV
Watch Now
Election
Clear
Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Election Results
Live at Five
Download Our App
Ag News
Coronavirus
Recipes
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Pollen Count
Sports
High School Football
Team of the Week
MWSU
NWMSU
Chiefs
Royals
National Sports
Play of the Week
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Feeding America
Graduation Wishes
Project Safe Family
Salute to Veterans
Stop on Red: Kids Ahead
Warm Winter Nights
Where to Eat
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Mike's Travels
Newsletter
The Experts
YWCA
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Careers
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Antenna TV
Watch Now
Election
STREAMING NOW:
Watch Now
Parson visits Cameron (9-10-20)
Parson visits Cameron (9-10-20)
Posted: Sep 11, 2020 9:47 AM
Updated: Sep 11, 2020 9:47 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram
Saint Joseph
Overcast
57°
Hi: 64° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 57°
More Weather
Maryville
Overcast
58°
Hi: 62° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 58°
More Weather
Savannah
Overcast
57°
Hi: 63° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 57°
More Weather
Cameron
Overcast
58°
Hi: 64° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 58°
More Weather
Fairfax
Overcast
56°
Hi: 62° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 56°
More Weather
Cloudy conditions and rain continues across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas on Thursday. The chance of rain will be there through the end of the week.
Radar
Temperatures
Alerts
Community Events
Most Popular Stories
SJSD announces Central High School will reopen for in-person class on Monday, Sept. 21
Vigil held for missing Worth County woman
Third suspect charged in shooting death of 2-year-old St. Joseph girl
QUIZ: Missouri State Trivia
Teen escapes injury after jeep crashes into Krug Pond
Three people injured in multi-vehicle accident
Here's what changes you can expect as the NFL season starts during the pandemic
St. Joseph students adjust to virtual learning
Chiefs fans swarm to buy Red Friday Championship flags
Friends of fallen Nebraska officer remember childhood in Missouri