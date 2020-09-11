Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

A sunny and warmer weekend forecast

A sunny and warmer weekend forecast

Posted: Sep 11, 2020 2:51 PM
Updated: Sep 11, 2020 2:51 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 61°
Maryville
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 62°
Savannah
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 61°
Cameron
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 63°
Fairfax
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 61°
Temperatures will drop into the 50s and 60s on Friday with continued rain chances and breezy winds. The weekend looks to be drying out and we will start to warm back up into the 70s and 80s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories