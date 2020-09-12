Clear
Warm and sunny on Sunday

Posted: Sep 12, 2020 10:28 PM
Updated: Sep 12, 2020 10:28 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
51° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 51°
Maryville
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 56°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
51° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 51°
Cameron
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 54°
Fairfax
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 55°
Temperatures will drop into the 50s and 60s on Friday with continued rain chances and breezy winds. The weekend looks to be drying out and we will start to warm back up into the 70s and 80s.
