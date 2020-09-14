Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

genesis head and shoulders

Posted: Sep 14, 2020 6:05 PM
Updated: Sep 14, 2020 6:05 PM
Posted By: Adam Orduna
Saint Joseph
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 61°
Maryville
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 68°
Savannah
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 61°
Cameron
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 65°
Fairfax
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 66°
Sunny skies continues across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas this week. The sunshine will be abundant through the first part of the week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories