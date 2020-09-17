Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

A mild and sunny Thursday ahead

A mild and sunny Thursday ahead

Posted: Sep 17, 2020 7:14 AM
Updated: Sep 17, 2020 7:14 AM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 53°
Maryville
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 55°
Savannah
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 53°
Cameron
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 52°
Fairfax
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 52°
Sunny skies continues across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas this week. The sunshine and warmer air will be found through most of the week with some smoke from the fires out west.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories