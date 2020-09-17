Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

CHIEFS FRANK CLARK

Posted: Sep 17, 2020 3:14 PM
Updated: Sep 17, 2020 3:14 PM
Posted By: Adam Orduna
Saint Joseph
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 74°
Maryville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 73°
Savannah
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 74°
Cameron
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 72°
Fairfax
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 73°
Sunny and hazy skies continues across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas this week. The sunshine and cooler air will be found through most of the week with some smoke from the fires out west.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories