Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Another mild and sunny day ahead

Another mild and sunny day ahead

Posted: Sep 18, 2020 7:12 AM
Updated: Sep 18, 2020 7:12 AM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 50°
Maryville
52° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 52°
Savannah
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 50°
Cameron
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 50°
Fairfax
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: °
Sunny and hazy skies continues across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas this week. The sunshine and cooler air will be found through most of the week with some smoke from the fires out west.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories