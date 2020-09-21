Clear
A sunny and warm start to the week

Posted: Sep 21, 2020 7:13 AM
Updated: Sep 21, 2020 7:13 AM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 48°
Maryville
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 55°
Savannah
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 48°
Cameron
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 52°
Fairfax
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 50°
Pleasant conditions continue this week for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas even as temperatures are steadily warming. Highs look to reach into the upper 70s to low 80s. Dry conditions look to continue.
