Clear
Staying warm and sunny on Tuesday
Staying warm and sunny on Tuesday
Posted: Sep 21, 2020 5:26 PM
Updated: Sep 21, 2020 5:26 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Clear
68°
Hi: 80° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 68°
Maryville
Clear
67°
Hi: 80° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 67°
Savannah
Clear
68°
Hi: 79° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 68°
Cameron
Clear
60°
Hi: 77° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 60°
Fairfax
Clear
65°
Hi: 82° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 65°
Pleasant conditions continue this week for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas even as temperatures are steadily warming. Highs look to reach into the upper 70s to low 80s. Dry conditions look to continue.
