Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Advice from Wise Investors

Chris Jones from Edward Jones joins us to share some tips from experienced investors

Posted: Sep 21, 2020 8:33 PM
Updated: Sep 21, 2020 8:33 PM
Posted By: Scott Simerly
Saint Joseph
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 68°
Maryville
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 66°
Savannah
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 68°
Cameron
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 60°
Fairfax
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 65°
Pleasant conditions continue this week for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas even as temperatures are steadily warming. Highs look to reach into the upper 70s to low 80s. Dry conditions look to continue.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories