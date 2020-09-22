Clear
Slightly cooler tomorrow

Posted: Sep 22, 2020 5:28 PM
Updated: Sep 22, 2020 5:28 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 76°
Maryville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 75°
Savannah
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 76°
Cameron
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 72°
Fairfax
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 79°
Pleasant conditions continue this week for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas even as temperatures are steadily warming. Highs look to reach into the upper 70s to low 80s. Dry conditions look to continue.
