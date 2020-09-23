Clear
A cloudy Wednesday ahead

Posted: Sep 23, 2020 7:10 AM
Updated: Sep 23, 2020 7:10 AM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 68°
Maryville
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 66°
Savannah
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 68°
Cameron
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 67°
Fairfax
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 64°
Pleasant conditions continue this week for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas even as temperatures are steadily warming. Highs look to reach into the upper 70s to low 80s. Dry conditions look to continue.
