Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Warming up on Friday

Warming up on Friday

Posted: Sep 24, 2020 5:25 PM
Updated: Sep 24, 2020 5:25 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 83°
Maryville
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 85°
Savannah
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 83°
Cameron
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 81°
Fairfax
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 85°
Pleasant conditions continue this week for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas even as temperatures are steadily warming. Highs look to reach into the upper 70s to low 80s. Dry conditions look to continue.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories