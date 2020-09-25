Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

A warm and sunny Friday ahead

A warm and sunny Friday ahead

Posted: Sep 25, 2020 7:09 AM
Updated: Sep 25, 2020 7:09 AM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 63°
Maryville
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 62°
Savannah
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 63°
Cameron
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 59°
Fairfax
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 62°
Pleasant conditions continue this week for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas even as temperatures are steadily warming. Highs look to reach into the upper 70s to low 80s. Dry conditions look to continue.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories