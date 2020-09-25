Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Warm and breezy on Saturday

Warm and breezy on Saturday

Posted: Sep 25, 2020 5:36 PM
Updated: Sep 25, 2020 5:36 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 86°
Maryville
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 89°
Savannah
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 86°
Cameron
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 85°
Fairfax
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 88°
Pleasant conditions continue this week for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas even as temperatures are steadily warming. Highs look to reach into the upper 70s to low 80s. Dry conditions look to continue.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories