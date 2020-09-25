Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Mayor McMurray responds to rising Covid-19 numbers

September has seen a steep rise in both Covid-19 cases locally and hospitalizations and deaths

Posted: Sep 25, 2020 7:30 PM
Updated: Sep 25, 2020 7:30 PM
Posted By: Scott Simerly
Saint Joseph
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 72°
Maryville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 76°
Savannah
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
Cameron
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
Fairfax
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 79°
Pleasant conditions continue this week for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas even as temperatures are steadily warming. Highs look to reach into the upper 70s to low 80s. Dry conditions look to continue.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories