Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Election Results
Live at Five
Download Our App
Ag News
Coronavirus
Recipes
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Pollen Count
Sports
High School Football
Team of the Week
MWSU
NWMSU
Chiefs
Royals
National Sports
Play of the Week
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Feeding America
Graduation Wishes
Project Safe Family
Salute to Veterans
Stop on Red: Kids Ahead
Warm Winter Nights
Where to Eat
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Mike's Travels
Newsletter
The Experts
YWCA
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Careers
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Antenna TV
Watch Now
Clear
Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Election Results
Live at Five
Download Our App
Ag News
Coronavirus
Recipes
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Pollen Count
Sports
High School Football
Team of the Week
MWSU
NWMSU
Chiefs
Royals
National Sports
Play of the Week
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Feeding America
Graduation Wishes
Project Safe Family
Salute to Veterans
Stop on Red: Kids Ahead
Warm Winter Nights
Where to Eat
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Mike's Travels
Newsletter
The Experts
YWCA
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Careers
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Antenna TV
Watch Now
STREAMING NOW:
Watch Now
Maur Hill stays perfect with win
Maur Hill stays perfect with win
Posted: Sep 26, 2020 12:20 AM
Updated: Sep 26, 2020 12:20 AM
Posted By: Chris Roush
Saint Joseph
Clear
67°
Hi: 89° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 67°
More Weather
Maryville
Clear
70°
Hi: 87° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
More Weather
Savannah
Clear
67°
Hi: 87° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 67°
More Weather
Cameron
Clear
66°
Hi: 87° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 66°
More Weather
Fairfax
Clear
71°
Hi: 90° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 71°
More Weather
Pleasant conditions continue this week for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas even as temperatures are steadily warming. Highs look to reach into the upper 70s to low 80s. Dry conditions look to continue.
Radar
Temperatures
Alerts
Community Events
Most Popular Stories
Buchanan County Clerk apologizing for absentee ballot error
Southside families targeted by thieves
Mark Cuban calls for $1,000 stimulus checks every two weeks through November
Court rules gas station slots illegal
One in custody following overnight shooting
Community Action Partnership struggles to keep services running amid Covid-19
FDA issues Benadryl warning as it investigates reports of teen injuries and deaths linked to TikTok challenge
2 killed in head-on crash, driver charged with DWI, involuntary manslaughter
What the 1918 flu pandemic can teach us about coronavirus
USDA extends free meals to students through December 31st