COVID-19 Dashboards for Schools
Clear
Temperatures falling this week
Temperatures falling this week
Posted: Oct 11, 2020 9:36 PM
Updated: Oct 11, 2020 9:36 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Clear
74°
Hi: 86° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 74°
More Weather
Maryville
Clear
76°
Hi: 83° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 78°
More Weather
Savannah
Clear
74°
Hi: 85° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 74°
More Weather
Cameron
Clear
72°
Hi: 83° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 72°
More Weather
Fairfax
Clear
76°
Hi: 87° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 76°
More Weather
A cold front is moving through northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas overnight Sunday. After a chance for strong winds and precipitation temperatures will drop slightly heading into Monday.
Radar
Temperatures
Alerts
Community Events
