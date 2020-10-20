Clear
T-storms possible on Wednesday

Posted: Oct 20, 2020 3:03 PM
Updated: Oct 20, 2020 3:03 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 46°
Maryville
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 43°
Savannah
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 46°
Cameron
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 45°
Fairfax
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: °
It will be a cold start to the work week, with cloudy skies and below average highs in the low-to-mid 50s for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Tuesday and Wednesday a cold front will move in and give us a chance for rain and t-storms. As the warm front moves in and remains stationary it will spark rain/storm chances Wednesday through Thursday. Thursday will be the warmest day of the week with a high in the upper 70s. A cold front moves back in Friday returning highs to the low 50s for the weekend.
