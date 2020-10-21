Clear
Scattered showers and t-storms possible today

Posted: Oct 21, 2020 7:10 AM
Updated: Oct 21, 2020 7:10 AM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
40° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 35°
Maryville
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 38°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
40° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 35°
Cameron
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 34°
Fairfax
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 37°
It will be a cold start to the work week, with cloudy skies and below average highs in the low-to-mid 50s for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Tuesday and Wednesday a cold front will move in and give us a chance for rain and t-storms. As the warm front moves in and remains stationary it will spark rain/storm chances Wednesday through Thursday. Thursday will be the warmest day of the week with a high in the upper 70s. A cold front moves back in Friday returning highs to the low 50s for the weekend.
KQTV Temperatures
