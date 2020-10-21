Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Missouri State Treasurer announced new partnership with St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce

Missouri State Treasurer announced new partnership with St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce

Posted: Oct 21, 2020 10:13 AM
Updated: Oct 21, 2020 10:13 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram
Saint Joseph
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 43°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
47° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 43°
Savannah
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 43°
Cameron
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 37°
Fairfax
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 45°
It will be a cold start to the work week, with cloudy skies and below average highs in the low-to-mid 50s for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Tuesday and Wednesday a cold front will move in and give us a chance for rain and t-storms. As the warm front moves in and remains stationary it will spark rain/storm chances Wednesday through Thursday. Thursday will be the warmest day of the week with a high in the upper 70s. A cold front moves back in Friday returning highs to the low 50s for the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories