Army National Guard Still Recruiting In Spite Of Covid-19 Pandemic
Sgt. Zach Alder, from the Missouri National Guard, joins us to let people know the Army National Guard is going strong and looking for people to serve their community and country even during the pandemic
Mostly cloudy skies across much of northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas Tuesday which resulted in cold temperatures across the area. We saw some freezing rain to the south of St. Joseph Tuesday afternoon.
The warmer air will start moving back into the area as we head into Wednesday afternoon with highs in the 50s. The rain chances will start to increase as we head into your Thursday and Thursday night.