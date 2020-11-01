Councilman sounds off on proposed smoking ban before final decision
PJ Kovac has been fairly vocal about his support of a smoking ban that would run in addition to the mask mandate. The ban would mainly target smokers at the St. Jo Frontier Casino, who Kovac says, aren't wearing masks.
Monday will be a bit of a transition day for northeast Missouri and northeast Kansas. Winds will turn southwesterly with warmer temperatures moving into the area. This change bringing above average temperatures in the mid 60s to low 70s is expected to last through the week and into the weekend. Dry conditions are also expected during this time span.