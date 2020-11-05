Cameron Corbett from Northwest Health Services joins us to talk about an upcoming "Drive for the Homeless" event on November 6th that will support the homeless local population as we get closer to the cold winter months
Monday will be a bit of a transition day for northeast Missouri and northeast Kansas. Winds will turn southwesterly with warmer temperatures moving into the area. This change bringing above average temperatures in the mid 60s to low 70s is expected to last through the week and into the weekend. Dry conditions are also expected during this time span.