Clear
BREAKING NEWS President-Elect Joe Biden addresses the nation Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Warm and breezy Sunday

Warm and breezy Sunday

Posted: Nov 7, 2020 9:38 PM
Updated: Nov 7, 2020 9:38 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 52°
Maryville
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 59°
Savannah
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 52°
Cameron
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 59°
Fairfax
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 58°
Warm and breezy conditions are expected to continue for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas through Monday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories