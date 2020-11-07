Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Election Results
Live at Five
Download Our App
Ag News
Coronavirus
Recipes
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Pollen Count
Sports
High School Football
Team of the Week
MWSU
NWMSU
Chiefs
Royals
National Sports
Play of the Week
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Feeding America
Graduation Wishes
Mayors' Thanksgiving Dinner
Project Safe Family
Salute to Veterans
Stop on Red: Kids Ahead
Warm Winter Nights
Where to Eat
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Mike's Travels
Newsletter
The Experts
YWCA
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Careers
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Antenna TV
Watch Now
Clear
Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Election Results
Live at Five
Download Our App
Ag News
Coronavirus
Recipes
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Pollen Count
Sports
High School Football
Team of the Week
MWSU
NWMSU
Chiefs
Royals
National Sports
Play of the Week
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Feeding America
Graduation Wishes
Mayors' Thanksgiving Dinner
Project Safe Family
Salute to Veterans
Stop on Red: Kids Ahead
Warm Winter Nights
Where to Eat
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Mike's Travels
Newsletter
The Experts
YWCA
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Careers
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Antenna TV
Watch Now
BREAKING NEWS President-Elect Joe Biden addresses the nation
Full Story
STREAMING NOW:
Watch Now
Blay wins Class 1 Cross Country Race
Blay wins Class 1 Cross Country Race
Posted: Nov 7, 2020 10:38 PM
Updated: Nov 7, 2020 10:38 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush
Saint Joseph
Clear
54°
Hi: 75° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 54°
More Weather
Maryville
Clear
58°
Hi: 74° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 58°
More Weather
Savannah
Clear
54°
Hi: 74° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 54°
More Weather
Cameron
Clear
57°
Hi: 73° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 57°
More Weather
Fairfax
Clear
53°
Hi: 75° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 53°
More Weather
Warm and breezy conditions are expected to continue for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas through Monday.
Radar
Temperatures
Alerts
Community Events
Most Popular Stories
President Donald Trump releases statement
Biden defeats Trump in an election he made about character of the nation and the President
President-Elect Joe Biden addresses the nation
NW Missouri schools send letter to state officials about changing quarantine guidelines for schools
House of Representatives impeaches President Donald Trump
Harris bursts through another barrier, becoming the first female, first Black and first South Asian vice president-elect
Cities erupt in celebration after Biden named winner
Biden says voters have given him a 'mandate for action'
President-elect Joe Biden seeks to unite nation with victory speech
Food for Kids gives away nearly 400 turkeys