Clear
BREAKING NEWS President-Elect Joe Biden addresses the nation Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Spoofhounds win state championship

Spoofhounds win state championship

Posted: Nov 7, 2020 10:56 PM
Updated: Nov 7, 2020 10:56 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush
Saint Joseph
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 54°
Maryville
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 58°
Savannah
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 54°
Cameron
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 57°
Fairfax
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 53°
Warm and breezy conditions are expected to continue for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas through Monday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories