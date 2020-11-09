Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Rain returns on Tuesday

Rain returns on Tuesday

Posted: Nov 9, 2020 2:58 PM
Updated: Nov 9, 2020 2:58 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 71°
Maryville
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 69°
Savannah
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 71°
Cameron
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 72°
Fairfax
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 66°
A strong cold front heading toward northeast Missouri and northeast Kansas will return shower and thunderstorm chances Monday night and Tuesday. The possibility for some heavy rain is there for much of northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories