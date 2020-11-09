Clear
Mayor to ask council to support extending mask mandate another 90-days

St. Joseph's current mask mandate order expires on Monday, Nov. 16.

Posted: Nov 9, 2020 9:21 PM
Updated: Nov 9, 2020 9:21 PM
Posted By: Scott Simerly
A strong cold front heading toward northeast Missouri and northeast Kansas will return shower and thunderstorm chances Monday night and Tuesday. The possibility for some heavy rain is there for much of northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas.
