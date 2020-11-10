Clear
A rainy and cool Tuesday ahead

Posted: Nov 10, 2020 7:13 AM
Updated: Nov 10, 2020 7:13 AM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 38°
Maryville
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 40°
Savannah
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 38°
Cameron
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 43°
Fairfax
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 33°
A strong cold front heading toward northeast Missouri and northeast Kansas will return shower and thunderstorm chances Monday night and Tuesday. The possibility for some heavy rain is there for much of northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas.
