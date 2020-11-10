Clear
Cool and dry Wednesday

Cool and dry Wednesday

Posted: Nov 10, 2020 3:33 PM
Updated: Nov 10, 2020 3:33 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 28°
Maryville
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 25°
Savannah
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 28°
Cameron
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 27°
Fairfax
Broken Clouds
35° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 25°
A strong cold has moved through northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas and brought rain and cooler air with it on Tuesday. Wednesday we will see some sunshine but cool conditions for much of the area.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
