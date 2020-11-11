Clear
A sunny and cool Wednesday ahead

Posted: Nov 11, 2020 7:11 AM
Updated: Nov 11, 2020 7:11 AM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 22°
Maryville
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 19°
Savannah
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 22°
Cameron
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 19°
Fairfax
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 19°
A strong cold has moved through northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas and brought rain and cooler air with it on Tuesday. Wednesday we will see some sunshine but cool conditions for much of the area.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

