Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Hy-Vee holds drive thru breakfast for Veterans Day

Hy-Vee is also offering 15% off groceries for veterans and active service members Wednesday.

Posted: Nov 11, 2020 6:24 PM
Updated: Nov 11, 2020 6:24 PM
Posted By: Scott Simerly
Saint Joseph
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 36°
Maryville
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 42°
Savannah
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 36°
Cameron
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 40°
Fairfax
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 45°
A cold front has moved through northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas and brought cooler air with it on Wednesday. Thursday we will see some more sunshine and warmer conditions for much of the area.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories