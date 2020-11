Windy conditions will continue for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas heading into Sunday. Winds are projected to lighten up in the early morning hours of Sunday and then pick back up late morning with gusts up to 30 MPH,then winds are expected to decrease through the afternoon hours. The 7 day outlook is forecasted to have above average temperatures, with highs ranging from the upper 50s to low 70s. Rain chances return Saturday.

Radar Temperatures Alerts