Relatively quiet weather is expected for the next week in northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Lighter winds are expected Monday from the SW 5-15 MPH with gusts around 25 MPH. A cold front will move through Monday afternoon causing winds to shift to the northwest and bringing in slightly cooler temperatures for Tuesday. Another front will start to move through mid-week, becoming the focus for the potential of showers and possibly thunderstorms next weekend.

