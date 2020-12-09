Clear
A mild and sunny Wednesday ahead

Posted: Dec 9, 2020 7:11 AM
Updated: Dec 9, 2020 7:11 AM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 27°
Maryville
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 35°
Savannah
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 27°
Cameron
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 30°
Fairfax
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 35°
Temperatures are on the increase this week in northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Highs will reach the low 60s by Wednesday. Above average temperatures and dry conditions are expected until Thursday.
