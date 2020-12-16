Clear
Local Author Celebrated for Her Story of Inclusion

Local author Kimberly Ann Hubbard and illustrator Dionel Figueroa join us to share the inspiration for their book, "The Blessing of Friendships", a story of how children with disabilities are perceived

Posted: Dec 16, 2020 6:53 PM
Updated: Dec 16, 2020 6:53 PM
Posted By: Scott Simerly
Cloudy skies for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas on Wednesday and a little bit on the cool side, but will see the return of sunny skies by Thursday. Clouds will begin to part Wednesday night as high pressure moves back into the area by Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will gradually warm through the end of the week back into the mid 50's by Friday.
