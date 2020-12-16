Local Author Celebrated for Her Story of Inclusion
Local author Kimberly Ann Hubbard and illustrator Dionel Figueroa join us to share the inspiration for their book, "The Blessing of Friendships", a story of how children with disabilities are perceived
