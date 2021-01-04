Clear
A foggy start with gradually clearing skies

Posted: Jan 4, 2021 7:13 AM
Updated: Jan 4, 2021 7:13 AM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
St. Joseph
Cloudy
32° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 26°
Clarinda
Cloudy
30° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 23°
St. Joseph
Cloudy
32° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 26°
Chillicothe/Agri
Cloudy
32° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 32°
Falls City
Cloudy
31° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 25°
The thick fog will continue across northeast Missouri and northeast Kansas tonight and into the early morning hours of your Monday. Highs will only make it into the lower 40s on Monday.
