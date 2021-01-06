Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Live at Five
Download Our App
Ag News
Coronavirus
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Current Road Conditions
Sports
MWSU
NWMSU
Chiefs
Royals
National Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Feeding America
Mayors' Thanksgiving Dinner
Operation Roadblock
Project Safe Family
Stop on Red: Kids Ahead
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Newsletter
The Experts
YWCA
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Careers
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Antenna TV
Watch Now
Clear
Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Live at Five
Download Our App
Ag News
Coronavirus
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Current Road Conditions
Sports
MWSU
NWMSU
Chiefs
Royals
National Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Feeding America
Mayors' Thanksgiving Dinner
Operation Roadblock
Project Safe Family
Stop on Red: Kids Ahead
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Newsletter
The Experts
YWCA
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Careers
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Antenna TV
Watch Now
BREAKING NEWS Capitol is on lockdown as pro-Trump demonstrators try to break into the building
Full Story
STREAMING NOW:
Watch Now
CLOSINGS:
View Closings
St. Joseph Health Department waits for State approval and shipment of COVID-19 vaccine doses
St. Joseph Health Department waits for State approval and shipment of COVID-19 vaccine doses
Posted: Jan 6, 2021 12:52 PM
Updated: Jan 6, 2021 12:52 PM
Posted By: Madeline McClain
Radar
Temperatures
Alerts
Community Events
Most Popular Stories
Sen. Hawley draws national attention after saying protesters threatened violence outside D.C. home
Lawyers for the only woman sitting on death row are pushing for clemency
Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol as lawmakers gather to count electoral votes
Experts help parents prepare for the start of the second semester amid post-holiday COVID-19 concerns
Alex Trebek's touching message starts off his final shows
Man killed, 3 children injured in Clinton County crash
City set to use CARES funding to help people pay rent
Rural counties receive first round of Covid-19 vaccine
Electoral College vote challenge splits Republican Party
Chairman resigns from Missouri veterans agency citing Governor Parsons remarks