Sunshine returning Monday

Posted: Jan 10, 2021 9:41 PM
Updated: Jan 10, 2021 9:41 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
St. Joseph
Cloudy
31°
Hi: 32° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 26°
More Weather
Clarinda
Cloudy
34°
Hi: 32° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 29°
More Weather
St. Joseph
Cloudy
31°
Hi: 31° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 26°
More Weather
Chillicothe/Agri
Cloudy
31°
Hi: 31° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 31°
More Weather
Falls City
Cloudy
32°
Hi: 32° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 32°
More Weather
Monday will start out chilly for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas and then warm into the 40s as low cloud cover finally clears out. This week will see gradually warming conditions through mid-week with highs into the upper 40s to mid-50s.
