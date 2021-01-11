Clear

A mild and sunny start to the week

Posted: Jan 11, 2021 7:17 AM
Updated: Jan 11, 2021 7:17 AM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
St. Joseph
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 23°
Clarinda
Partly Cloudy
25° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 19°
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
28° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 23°
Chillicothe/Agri
Partly Cloudy
30° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 22°
Falls City
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 21°
Monday will start out chilly for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas and then warm into the 40s as low cloud cover finally clears out. This week will see gradually warming conditions through mid-week with highs into the upper 40s to mid-50s.
