A slightly warmer Tuesday ahead

Posted: Jan 12, 2021 7:19 AM
Updated: Jan 12, 2021 7:19 AM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
St. Joseph
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 22°
Clarinda
Partly Cloudy
21° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 15°
St. Joseph
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 21°
Chillicothe/Agri
Partly Cloudy
31° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 31°
Falls City
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 26°
Monday will start out chilly for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas and then warm into the 40s as low cloud cover finally clears out. This week will see gradually warming conditions through mid-week with highs into the upper 40s to mid-50s.
