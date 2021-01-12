Home
Clear
A slightly warmer Tuesday ahead
A slightly warmer Tuesday ahead
Posted: Jan 12, 2021 7:19 AM
Updated: Jan 12, 2021 7:19 AM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
St. Joseph
Clear
27°
Hi: 52° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 22°
More Weather
Clarinda
Partly Cloudy
21°
Hi: 48° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 15°
More Weather
St. Joseph
Clear
21°
Hi: 51° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 21°
More Weather
Chillicothe/Agri
Partly Cloudy
31°
Hi: 50° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 31°
More Weather
Falls City
Clear
26°
Hi: 49° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 26°
More Weather
Monday will start out chilly for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas and then warm into the 40s as low cloud cover finally clears out. This week will see gradually warming conditions through mid-week with highs into the upper 40s to mid-50s.
