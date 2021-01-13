Clear
Another mild day ahead

Posted: Jan 13, 2021 6:42 AM
Updated: Jan 13, 2021 6:42 AM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
32° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 27°
Clarinda
Partly Cloudy
32° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 27°
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
32° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 27°
Chillicothe/Agri
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 26°
Falls City
Partly Cloudy
30° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 24°
Monday will start out chilly for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas and then warm into the 40s as low cloud cover finally clears out. This week will see gradually warming conditions through mid-week with highs into the upper 40s to mid-50s.
