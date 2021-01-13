Home
BREAKING NEWS Federal government executes the first woman in nearly 70 years
Another mild day ahead
Another mild day ahead
Posted: Jan 13, 2021 6:42 AM
Updated: Jan 13, 2021 6:42 AM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
32°
Hi: 54° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 27°
Clarinda
Partly Cloudy
32°
Hi: 50° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 27°
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
32°
Hi: 53° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 27°
Chillicothe/Agri
Clear
32°
Hi: 50° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 26°
Falls City
Partly Cloudy
30°
Hi: 51° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 24°
Monday will start out chilly for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas and then warm into the 40s as low cloud cover finally clears out. This week will see gradually warming conditions through mid-week with highs into the upper 40s to mid-50s.
Federal government executes the first woman in nearly 70 years
Federal judge grants stay of execution for Lisa Montgomery
Healthcare workers in St. Joseph are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine as early as Wednesday
FBI warns 'armed protests' being planned at all 50 state capitols and in Washington DC
MO Sen. Roy Blunt calls President Trump's actions 'reckless,' but dismisses impeachment
Paycheck Protection Program Is Returning for Business Owners
Only 39% of Americans can afford a $1,000 emergency expense
Moderna thinks its vaccine will protect against the coronavirus for at least a year
Young business owner reflects on past year operating Lino's Pizza
Stimulus roll out stalled for some, locals share their status