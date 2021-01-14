Clear
Mid-Buch Back to School

Posted: Jan 14, 2021 2:48 PM
Updated: Jan 14, 2021 2:48 PM
Posted By: Nick Ingram
St. Joseph
Cloudy
41° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 30°
Clarinda
Cloudy
36° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 24°
St. Joseph
Cloudy
41° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 30°
Chillicothe/Agri
Cloudy
40° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 33°
Falls City
Mostly Cloudy
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 28°
Monday will start out chilly for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas and then warm into the 40s as low cloud cover finally clears out. This week will see gradually warming conditions through mid-week with highs into the upper 40s to mid-50s.
