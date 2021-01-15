Clear
SEVERE WX : Blizzard Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Savannah mascot committee to ask for more time

Savannah mascot committee to ask for more time

Posted: Jan 15, 2021 10:44 AM
Updated: Jan 15, 2021 10:44 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram
St. Joseph
Cloudy
31° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 16°
Clarinda
Cloudy
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 16°
St. Joseph
Cloudy
31° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 16°
Chillicothe/Agri
Cloudy
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 22°
Falls City
Cloudy
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 15°
Monday will start out chilly for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas and then warm into the 40s as low cloud cover finally clears out. This week will see gradually warming conditions through mid-week with highs into the upper 40s to mid-50s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories