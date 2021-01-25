Winter Weather Advisory and Winter Storm Warning today

A rather potent winter storm is still on track to move into the area late Sunday and last through most of the day on Monday. Initially precipitation may fall as rain or a wintry mix of rain, sleet, or freezing rain, but by late Monday morning all precipitation should switch over to snow. Even before the heavy snow starts area roads within the watch may be slick due to the potential for off and on freezing rain. There will also be a very tight gradient between the highest snowfall amounts across far northern Missouri and very little snow, more toward the Highway 36 corridor and areas south of there.

