MERIL: Here for your assistance

A rather potent winter storm is still on track to move into the
area late Sunday and last through most of the day on Monday.
Initially precipitation may fall as rain or a wintry mix of rain,
sleet, or freezing rain, but by late Monday morning all
precipitation should switch over to snow. Even before the heavy
snow starts area roads within the watch may be slick due to the
potential for off and on freezing rain. There will also be a very
tight gradient between the highest snowfall amounts across far
northern Missouri and very little snow, more toward the Highway 36
corridor and areas south of there.