Grinding It Out Through the Pandemic; Mokaska Coffee
Andy Montee joins us on Live At Five to talk about how he is thriving amidst a global pandemic. Mokaska is a coffee roasting company which first originated in St. Joseph in 1884, https://www.mokaska.com/about/
Skies are expected to remain cloudy tonight and into Thursday morning. Sunshine returns to the area by Thursday afternoon and that will allow temperatures to warm up into the mid to upper 30's
Temperatures will continue to be on the warm side with high temperatures reaching into the upper 40's by the end of the week. Over the weekend we will see a chance for rain and warmer temperatures with highs in the lower 50's.