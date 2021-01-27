Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Grinding It Out Through the Pandemic; Mokaska Coffee

Andy Montee joins us on Live At Five to talk about how he is thriving amidst a global pandemic. Mokaska is a coffee roasting company which first originated in St. Joseph in 1884, https://www.mokaska.com/about/

Posted: Jan 27, 2021 5:55 PM
Updated: Jan 27, 2021 5:55 PM
Posted By: Jodie O'Brien
St. Joseph
Cloudy
24° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 17°
Clarinda
Partly Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 7°
St. Joseph
Mostly Cloudy
24° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 17°
Chillicothe/Agri
Cloudy
16° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 16°
Falls City
Partly Cloudy
22° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 22°
Skies are expected to remain cloudy tonight and into Thursday morning. Sunshine returns to the area by Thursday afternoon and that will allow temperatures to warm up into the mid to upper 30's Temperatures will continue to be on the warm side with high temperatures reaching into the upper 40's by the end of the week. Over the weekend we will see a chance for rain and warmer temperatures with highs in the lower 50's.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories